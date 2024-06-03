Trump “Could Be In Jail During RNC Convention” Says Todd Blanche

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, claimed that after her father-in-law, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, was found guilty on 34 felony counts on Friday, the RNC raised $70 million in 48 hours.

CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said on Face the Nation Sunday that while the fundraising efforts are “helpful in terms of raising money,” the former president still faces “a logistical nightmare on the horizon.”

Some top Republicans privately tell me they’re not ruling out the possibility, however remote, that Trump might be in jail during the convention due to Trump’s gag-order violations and conduct during the trial… pic.twitter.com/rqgxgS9cBl — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 2, 2024

Costa said when he spoke to Trump’s defense attorney, Todd Blanche, “he didn’t rule out the possibility that Trump could be jail during the Republican National Convention.”

Costa — who sat in the courtroom throughout the six-week trial — added: “The Republicans, the top Republicans in this country are privately telling me that they are not ruling out the possibility that Trump could be in prison when he accepts the nomination.”

He added: “There’s a real concern that some traditional Republicans, suburban Republicans, might look at someone being called a convicted felon and say ‘I really can’t go there,’ even as it motivates so many of Trump’s core supporters.”

Trump will be sentenced by Judge Juan Merchan on July 11. The Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 15-18.