Republican Governor of New Hampshire Chris Sununu, who endorsed and campaigned with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley when she ran as a GOP presidential candidate against former President Donald Trump, has since announced that he will vote for Trump. Haley also said she plans to vote for Trump.

After Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday, Sununu double-downed on his decision to vote for Trump on CNN’s State of the Union.

Sununu admitted, “Well, look, I don’t want my nominee to be convicted of anything, of course,” and mentioned that he and Haley worked hard “to make sure he wasn’t the nominee because I think we had a lot of better choices but he is going to be the Republican nomination of the Party.”

Sununu was shown a clip of Haley, in February, saying: “There is no way that the American people are going to vote for a convicted criminal. They’re not.” When asked, “Was she wrong?” Sununu laughed and said, “Uh yeah, apparently, apparently we were both wrong on that one.”

Sununu was also asked for his opinion regarding RNC co-chair Lara Trump‘s comment about Republican senatorial candidate Larry Hogan (former Maryland Governor), who wrote on social media: “Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process.”

Q: Nikki Haley said there was 'no way the American people would vote for a convicted felon.' Was she wrong?



GOP Gov. Sununu: Uh, yeah. We both were wrong on that one pic.twitter.com/BLkKW20kFY — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 2, 2024

Trump said Hogan “doesn’t deserve the respect of anyone in the Republican Party at this point, and quite frankly anybody in America.” Sununu said he respects Hogan and added, “That was a bad statement by Lara without a doubt.”

Sununu also voiced his objection to the sentencing (which is scheduled for July 11) being scheduled right before the Republican Convention (July 15-18 in Milwaukee). “That’s a terrible idea! That’s going to do nothing but rile everyone up.”