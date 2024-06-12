Congressman Says Hunter Biden Verdict Opens Door for Michelle Obama

MAGA Representative Andy Ogles (R-TN) spoke with conservative political pundit Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business today about Hunter Biden’s conviction in Delaware. The son of President Joe Biden was found guilty by a jury in a federal courthouse this week on three felony counts regarding the possession of a gun in 2018.

Ogles, an election denier who has stated that he believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, claimed of Hunter Biden’s conviction: “I think it also creates an opening for Democrats to slip someone like Michelle Obama in here.” Ogles added, “The Biden family can say, ‘hey, we’re gonna take care of our house, we’re gonna take care of our son,’ and allow Michelle Obama to come in and run.”

GOP Rep. Andy Ogles said Hunter Biden's conviction provides an opening for Michelle Obama to become the Democratic presidential nominee. Maria Bartiromo agrees. pic.twitter.com/2VU8zM8HDk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 12, 2024

Bartiromo agreed with Ogles’s assessment that “Joe Biden can’t win the election, and they know that, and they’re desperate for another candidate.”

Bartiromo chimed in: “I gotta tell ya, I am increasingly thinking that Joe Biden withdraws from this race by the time November 5th comes along. I am buying into what you’re saying there because I agree that the Democrats are desperate.”

Note: Asked about it due to rampant speculation among Republicans, Michelle Obama has repeatedly said she will never run for President of the United States.