Todd Blanche Slammed For Being “Ponderous” at Trump Trial

Former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman is reporting from the Manhattan courtroom where former President Donald Trump sits for the last day of his trial. Trump faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

After Trump’s defense attorney, Todd Blanche, delivered the beginning of his closing argument, Litman wrote: “I recognize that I have views on the parties and the merits, but I also used to teach prosecutors how to try cases; and my best objective assessment of Blanche so far is that he’s ponderous.”

Merriam-Webster definition of ponderous: “1 : of very great weight 2 : unwieldy or clumsy because of weight and size 3 : oppressively or unpleasantly dull : lifeless.”

Note: Litman, who teaches constitutional law and national security law at UCLA and UC SanDiego, wrote The New York Times op-ed essay ‘How Long Before Trump Destroys the Rule of Law?‘ in November 2018 after then-President Trump ordered his White House counsel to prosecute his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey. (White House Counsel Don McGahn dissuaded Trump from doing so.)

Jurors at the Trump trial will stay late so closing arguments can finish today. They will receive instructions from Judge Juan Merchan on Wednesday, May 29.