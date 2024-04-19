U.S. Congressman Says “My Corrupt Colleagues Might Take a Bribe”

U.S. Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) are both in opposition to House Speaker Mike Johnson‘s (R-LA) foreign assistance package, which allocates approximately $60 billion to Ukraine for its defense against Russian aggression. But Greene and Gaetz are at odds on how to handle the problem they believe Johnson represents.

After Johnson’s plan passed the House today (316-94), Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) signed on to Greene’s motion to vacate Johnson.

Massie wrote: “We chose right when we chose McCarthy. We chose wrong when we chose Johnson. Johnson isn’t able to do the job. To survive, he’s now chosen to share power with Democrats. If he will pre-announce his resignation, we can begin replacement without ever being speakerless.”

Thank you @RepGosar for stepping up and joining me in cosponsoring @mtgreenee’s Motion to Vacate. #MTV pic.twitter.com/yrZVHsbl5A — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 19, 2024

Gaetz, who led the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), wrote: “Would a motion to vacate Speaker Johnson result in a Democrat Speaker? I regret to inform the country that, in a one-seat majority, there could be 1-3 of my GOP colleagues who would take a BRIBE in order to deprive the Republicans of our majority.”

Would a motion to vacate @SpeakerJohnson result in a Democrat Speaker?



I regret to inform the country that, in a one-seat majority, there could be 1-3 of my GOP colleagues who would take a BRIBE in order to deprive the Republicans of our majority. pic.twitter.com/sUbn5hRjsb — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 19, 2024

Gaetz is worried that a Democratic Speaker would allow Democrats to “declare Trump an insurrectionist” and keep him from being re-elected and push for “a massive spending package” and “a packed Supreme Court.”

He added: “The risk that one or two of my corrupt Republican colleagues might take a bribe, take a walk, feign an ailment, and flip this thing to the Democrats, is a risk that is too high for me at this time.”

Even with Greene effectively recruiting Massie and Gosar, the motion to vacate — especially with Gaetz’s hesitation — might not have enough support, despite Johnson’s cooperation with Democrats. The organization Gays for Trump replied to Gaetz’s post: “Thank you for explaining this. As much as I want Johnson gone, we can’t take this risk.”