In Mike Pence’s View, Trump Doesn’t Get Full Credit For Killing Roe v. Wade

Expressing deep disappointment in what he characterized as former President Donald Trump‘s “slap in the face” to the same pro-life conservatives who sent him to the Oval Office in 2016, former Vice President Mike Pence subtly reclaimed a share of the credit for the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that ended Roe v. Wade protections.

In a blistering post commenting on Trump’s freshly revealed stance that positions abortion as a state-level issue, Pence undermined the narrative — advanced by Trump — that the former President “alone” got Roe v. Wade wiped from the books.

[NOTE: Trump has repeatedly boasted that he “killed” Roe, winning a battle Republicans had fought in vain, he asserts, for 50 years.]

But in Pence’s telling, the former VP shares the billing equally with Trump in the story of how Roe got dismantled. Name-checking himself, Pence asserts that “the Trump-Pence Administration helped send Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs and gave the pro-life movement the opportunity to compassionately support women and unborn children.”

Perhaps counterintuitively, Pence trashed Trump’s decision to kick the decision to the states — where in places like Florida it will be on the ballot in November — while at the same time praising the Dobbs decision in which the Supreme Court basically did the same thing: kicked the decision to the states. (Pence claims the American people want to elect politicians who will commit to a federal abortion ban protecting the “unborn” from the moment of conception — a standard that Trump, with his latest statement, fails to meet.)

President Trump’s retreat on the Right to Life is a slap in the face to the millions of pro-life Americans who voted for him in 2016 and 2020. By nominating and standing by the confirmation of conservative justices, the Trump-Pence Administration helped send Roe v. Wade to the… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) April 8, 2024

Pence knocked Trump — “our Republican nominee” who Pence ran against this time around and has subsequently declined to support — writing “however much our Republican nominee or other candidates seek to marginalize the cause of life, I know pro-life Americans will never relent until we see the sanctity of life restored to the center of American law.”