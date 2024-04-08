Trump “Just Tore Into Me” Says Congresswoman

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a former CIA analyst and Department of Defense official, is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow. Stabenow is not running for re-election after holding the seat since 2001.

Slotkin, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is running against several Republicans including Trump-endorsed former Representative Mike Rogers (MI), a former FBI agent, who was also endorsed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

While campaigning last week in Grand Rapids, Michigan, standing in front of Rogers and a group of Northern Michigan Sheriffs, Trump referred to Slotkin as “a radical left lunatic.”

Slotkin responded: “Donald Trump just got off the stage and he attacked me. That means two things — One: He knows he has to win in Michigan in order to take back the White House. And number two: somehow I’m under his skin because he knows we’re going to win this Senate seat.”

Note: President Joe Biden carried Michigan by about 3 points in 2020.

Donald Trump just tore into me at his event here in Michigan. He knows our campaign is the only thing keeping Republicans from flipping the Senate. pic.twitter.com/aAyDbywULu — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) April 2, 2024

Note: The Michigan primary is August 6.

The outcome of this race will affect the balance of the U.S. Senate in 2025. Democrats currently have a 51-49 majority — though there are three independent senators, the independents caucus with the Democrats. Of the 34 Senate seats that are being contested in the 2024 election, Democrats hold 20, Republicans hold 11, and independents hold three.