“Tight Lipped” Barack Obama Visits Prime Minister Under Fire

BBC News reports that former U.S. President Barack Obama is visiting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing today. As seen in the video below, Obama walks toward the famous black door, then turns and smiles for the cameras before entering.

Former US President Barack Obama visits Downing Street https://t.co/OZvNJ9Mvwl pic.twitter.com/Oagua7ujBY — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 18, 2024

One reporter is heard asking, “What’s the reason for your visit?” and “Any advice for the prime minister?” The British news network described Obama as “tight lipped” as he didn’t answer the questions.

The visit lasted about an hour and Obama left the building with Jane D. Hartley, presently the U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. and formerly the U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco in the Obama administration. The former president again did not answer questions on departure, though he admitted to one reporter that he was “tempted.”

Also today, the BBC published the report ‘Mood among Tory MPs darkens as Rishi Sunak faces leadership questions.’ Henry Zeefman, chief political correspondent wrote, “The mood in the Conservative Party is dark, and it has noticeably darkened over the past few days.“

A headline in The Guardian read ‘Sunak to try to calm Tory jitters amid reports of plot to oust him’ with the article relaying that “Rishi Sunak will try to calm Conservative jitters over his leadership this week as he faces yet more speculation over whether Tory MPs could try to oust him from Downing Street before the election.”

A Downing Street spokesperson told The Independent that Obama’s visit was an “informal courtesy drop in” — part of the former president’s visit to London. Obama last officially visited Downing Street in 2016, meeting with then-British PM David Cameron. (See video below.)