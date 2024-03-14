MAGA Congresswoman Called Out On $1.8M Funding Boast

MAGA Congresswoman Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) wrote yesterday on X: “I am proud to announce that I secured $1,857,000 for a Water District Development Project for the Town of Massena in this year’s appropriations process. This funding will go toward providing public water service to the residents of Massena.”

In sharing an article that appeared in local news outlet North County Now, Stefanik’s press release emphasized that the $1.8M funding derived from the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which Stefanik voted for.

Others are emphasizing that the lion’s share of the funding for the $9 million project is provided by an interest-free federal loan and approximately $4.5 million funded through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law general supplement grant program, which Stefanik voted against.

MSNBC commentator Brian Tyler Cohen slammed Stefanik after her announcement, as the Congresswoman voted against the BIL in 2021 and also voted — along with every other House Republican — against the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022.

Cohen replied: “You voted against it, Rep. Stefanik. Perhaps you should mention that part.”

[NOTE: The IRA granted $369 billion toward climate, $10 billion of which is targeted at water, including drought relief, flood mitigation and climate resiliency, and domestic water infrastructure.]

You voted against it, @RepStefanik. Perhaps you should mention that part. https://t.co/ERsFxIV9Vh — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 13, 2024

Stefanik said in her statement: “This isn’t just an investment in infrastructure, this is an investment in the people of Massena. Infrastructure has been a top priority for some time and I am able to offer assistance in a very targeted way, whether it be for water projects, sewer projects or supporting our first responders.”

In voting against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Stefanik said the BIL would “prioritize large, Democrat cities over rural America as part of Democrats’ radical agenda to impose the largest tax increase in our nation’s history.” Notably, Massena is in St. Lawrence County, where Republicans outvoted Democrats 54.8% to 43.1% in the last presidential election.