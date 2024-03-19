Judge Cannon’s “Legally Insane” Text Would Mean Reversal, National Security Lawyer Says

National security law specialist Bradley P. Moss pulled out for scrutiny a particular scenario from the text of Judge Aileen Cannon‘s most recent issue in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case against Donald Trump.

Citing Cannon’s orders to Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith to submit jury instructions, Moss called the second scenario described below “legally insane.”

In it, the judge asks the attorneys to consider a scenario wherein the Presidential Records Act gives presidents such vast and “sole” authority to categorize records that “neither a court nor a jury is permitted to make of review such a categorization decision.”

This second scenario is legally insane. If that were the case, then just grant Trump's motion to dismiss on PRA grounds so DOJ bring it to the 11th circuit for a quick reversal.

Moss writes that the text of “this second scenario is legally insane.” He proposes that with this premise, it would be most efficient to simply “grant Trump’s motion to dismiss on PRA grounds.”

Granting Trump’s motion, Moss says, would mean the DOJ could “bring it to the 11th circuit for a quick reversal.”

Popular political commentator AngryStaffer took up Moss’s assessment, pushing the Special Counsel to use the “legally insane” text to get Cannon removed.

“It’s beyond time for Jack Smith to ask for a change of venue or a motion to recuse,” writes AngryStaffer. “This is next-level bat**** crazy.

