Hunter Biden Approached “Rude” Nancy Mace During Break, Congresswoman Claims

by in Daily Edition | March 1, 2024

Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace, photo: Jm817, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

As a member of the House Oversight Committee, U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) attended the Hunter Biden deposition led by Committee chair James Comer (R-GA). (Biden was being deposed as part of Comer’s impeachment inquiry.)

During breaks in the six-hour deposition, Democratic members of the committee asserted to the press that the impeachment inquiry is “dead” as no evidence of wrongdoing by President Joe Biden was delivered. To drive their point home, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) wore his “funeral shoes” to the proceedings.

Comer released the full transcript of the deposition today, but both Republicans and Democrats continue to speak with the press to frame their observations from the closed door session.

Crockett told CNN that “one of the things that hasn’t been talked about, which a lot of people didn’t see,” was that during the first break, Hunter Biden approached Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Crockett, who was seated next to Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) who was seated next to Mace, said Biden “decided to walk directly up to Nancy Mace, no one else and he said to her ‘I hope that you learned that I’m not the person that you think that I am.'” Crockett said Mace was “dismissive and rude.”

Note: Mace told reporters that Hunter Biden was “defiant” and “dishonest” during the deposition.