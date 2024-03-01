Hunter Biden Approached “Rude” Nancy Mace During Break, Congresswoman Claims

As a member of the House Oversight Committee, U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) attended the Hunter Biden deposition led by Committee chair James Comer (R-GA). (Biden was being deposed as part of Comer’s impeachment inquiry.)

During breaks in the six-hour deposition, Democratic members of the committee asserted to the press that the impeachment inquiry is “dead” as no evidence of wrongdoing by President Joe Biden was delivered. To drive their point home, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) wore his “funeral shoes” to the proceedings.

We're witnessing the final breath of House R’s bogus impeachment inquiry.



Hunter Biden's depo confirmed that @POTUS wasn't involved in, nor benefited from, his son's dealings.



This farce must end. If it continues, the GOP is just helping Putin interfere in our elections. pic.twitter.com/M9bAmMJWqy — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) February 28, 2024

Comer released the full transcript of the deposition today, but both Republicans and Democrats continue to speak with the press to frame their observations from the closed door session.

Crockett told CNN that “one of the things that hasn’t been talked about, which a lot of people didn’t see,” was that during the first break, Hunter Biden approached Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Crockett: Hunter decided to walk up to Nancy Mace and he said ‘I hope that you learned that I’m not the person that you think that I am’ and she was rude… pic.twitter.com/3pAwZ4y3iX — Acyn (@Acyn) March 1, 2024

Crockett, who was seated next to Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) who was seated next to Mace, said Biden “decided to walk directly up to Nancy Mace, no one else and he said to her ‘I hope that you learned that I’m not the person that you think that I am.'” Crockett said Mace was “dismissive and rude.”

Note: Mace told reporters that Hunter Biden was “defiant” and “dishonest” during the deposition.