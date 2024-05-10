Ted Cruz Slammed by Conservative Lawyer, “C’mon, You’re Better Than This”

On the 15th day of former President Donald Trump‘s criminal trial in Manhattan, where he faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (again) defended the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Cruz, who graduated from Harvard Law magna cum laude and was called “off-the-charts brilliant” by his professor Alan Dershowitz, complained about Judge Juan Merchan‘s gag order against Trump. Cruz called it “egregiously unconstitutional.”

Cruz added: “It is disgraceful that Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and every anchor on CNN, MSNBC, and ABC can criticize Trump non-stop, but he is prohibited from defending himself. This is not a fair fight.”

Cruz is being called out in the comments for misleading his followers. Trump can criticize Biden, Schumer, and every anchor on TV news if he wants, uninhibited by the gag order. Trump can also defend himself — he can even choose to testify in court.

The gag order Cruz refers to bars Trump from making public statements about witnesses, jurors, court staff and their family members. It was issued to protect the trial proceedings and to stop potential intimidation from interfering with due process. Trump has, so far, been found to have violated the gag order 10 times.

As conservative Tennessee lawyer Rob Huddleston wrote in his response to Cruz: “C’mon, Senator Cruz. You’re better than this. You know that gag orders sometimes are issued. Happened in cases I have been in, and I imagine in cases that you have handled.”