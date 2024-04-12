Trump Admits ‘Very Sexually Oriented’ Content Would End His Career

Former President Donald Trump told a crowd at Mar-a-Lago this week about his first days using social media. He said at first he would dictate his messages to Dan Scavino, the former manager at Trump National Golf Club Westchester who Trump appointed as his campaign’s director of social media in 2016.

Note: Scavino kept the title of Director of Social Media when he followed Trump to the White House, and was later promoted White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications (2020-2021).

Trump said of Scavino: “I call him the most powerful man in politics because he’s the only one who has my number” — meaning that Scavino has access to Trump’s social media accounts — “He could say ‘I don’t like you voters, I don’t like you at all, I’m fed up with you, I can’t stand you,’ and that’s the end of my political career. Dan’s the only one who can do that.”

Trump bizarrely suggests his social media director, Dan Scavino, who has access to Trump’s Truth Social account, could end Trump’s political career by posting how he “doesn’t like” his voters or posting “something horrible” and “very sexually oriented.” pic.twitter.com/YjUdYqNV6q — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 11, 2024

Trump then considered other things Scavino might reveal — beyond saying that Trump “can’t stand” his voters — that would end the former President’s career: “Dan could say something horrible,” Trump said. “He could say something very sexually oriented, and that you know would end it. That would end it! But he hasn’t done that and he won’t do it.”

Note: Scavino doesn’t always post for the former President. On January 6, 2021, as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, Trump posted a message on his Twitter account saying that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.” (Trump warned Pence certifying the election results would be “a political career killer” for the Vice President.) Scavino reportedly said he was surprised by the post and told lawyers “I didn’t do it.”