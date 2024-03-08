Gov. Chris Sununu “Kisses the Ring,” Flips On Trump

Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who endorsed former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley until she suspended her presidential campaign earlier this week, announced today that he will support GOP’s presumptive nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Sununu, who once called Trump a “soon-to-be four-time loser to Joe Biden,” told his local TV station WMUR: “I’m going to support the ticket. I’m going to support Donald Trump, but my focus is definitely going to be here in the state.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis predicted Sununu’s flip, even if he didn’t name him. While campaigning against Trump in Iowa at a January 15th event, DeSantis said of Trump: “You can be the most worthless Republican in America. But if you kiss the ring, he’ll say you’re wonderful.”

Six days later, after DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign, DeSantis endorsed Trump and said he was “superior to Joe Biden.” As MSNBC captioned the “before and after” video below, “DeSantis kisses the ring.”

When Sununu was asked about his past criticism of Trump, the Granite State governor said: “Look, I don’t take any of that back, to be sure. But again, understand this is an alternative. I mean, the alternative is Biden.”

Sununu added that he still does not agree with Trump across the board including his claim that a president has complete legal immunity from all prosecution. “That’s crazy,” said Sununu.

Sununu, who is serving the last year as governor, added: “Look, I’m on my way out. I’ll let the next governor worry about that kind of insanity. I had eight years of that kind of crazy, and I’m excited, in terms of that respect, to pass the buck to somebody else.”