John Fetterman Mocks Democratic Socialists Endorsement, “Oh No!”

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), who has made his pro-Israel stance clear in the Senate and on social media (he has waved an Israeli flag from his rooftop above protestors below), has endorsed President Joe Biden for re-election.

Biden has won every Democratic primary so far including Michigan, where a movement to persuade Democrats to vote “uncommitted” was initiated before Super Tuesday with the intent of pressuring Biden to call for an unconditional cease-fire in Gaza.

Biden won 81% of the Michigan primary votes; “uncommitted” won 13%.

When the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) announced their endorsement of the “uncommitted” Biden protest, Fetterman mocked the endorsement with a photo of man (English TV host Jeremy Clarkson) looking surprised with the caption “Oh no!” and another of the same man looking relaxed with the caption, “Anyway.”

[Note: The DSA is the largest socialist organization in the United States, with over 90,000 members and chapters in all 50 states.]

Local chapters of the DSA and the Colorado Palestine Coalition also organized a campaign to vote “noncommitted” instead of Biden for the Colorado primary. Biden won 82.6% of the votes; “uncommitted” won 8.9%.

Note: On the Sunday before Super Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris said: “Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks. This is what is currently on the table.”

On March 12, the states of Georgia, Mississippi and Washington will hold their Democratic presidential primaries, as will the U.S. territory, Northern Marianas. Fetterman’s Pennsylvania will vote on April 23.