Fetterman Mocks Democrats, “Trump Is Committed”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) represents a swing state that could decide the 2024 presidential election, just as it did in 2020 going narrowly for Joe Biden over then-incumbent Donald Trump.

Fetterman — who won his own close Pennsylvania election in 2022 overcoming a late lead in the polls held by the Trump-backed Mehmet Oz — understands that to re-elect Biden, Democrats will need to circle the wagons against a resurgent Trump. (Trump is ahead in many polls, a Democrat concern despite how little polls this far out usually signify.)

[NOTE: Encapsulating the invalidity of polls and the fickleness of voters, comic writer Zack Bornstein wrote sardonically: “I hate that this election is going to be decided by some A.I. video in October and there’s nothing we can do about it.”]

I hate that this election is going to be decided by some A.I. video in October and there’s nothing we can do about it — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 17, 2024

Fetterman expresses a similar kind of fatalism — and comic edge — using The Simpsons (below) to express this feeling of helplessness as Democrats sabotage Biden, and strengthen his opponent.

(Biden cruised to victory in the Michigan primary, but only after withstanding an “uncommitted” protest vote led by Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib that scorned the administration for its role in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.)

Assessing the current tendency by Democrats, who have historically shown a weaker sense of solidarity than Republicans, to undermine the Biden administration and its accomplishments, Fetterman slams the profligacy.

In another tweet, the Senator shares the story of an alleged Trump plan for an “abortion crackdown” in a second administration and mocks his Democratic resisters, writing: “im uncommitted lol.”

Fetterman has a message for his party: Stop it.

The lesson is especially irksome, Fetterman implies, because it should have been learned already — especially by those who remember Bernie Sanders splintering off Hillary Clinton voters to deliver Trump in 2016. Democrats may be “uncommitted,” but Fetterman warns that Republicans are not.

“Trump is committed,” Fetterman warns. “In 2024, if you’re not committed to Biden-by default- you’re committing for Trump.”