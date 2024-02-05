U.S. Congressman Jokes About Trump Suggestion: “Maybe He Could Die?”

Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter, the author of the 2016 book In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, supported Donald Trump during his first presidential run and claimed if he didn’t win the 2016 election, fraud would be to blame.

Helping to seed the current partisan suspicion of election integrity nationwide, Coulter said in 2016: “Any close election will be stolen by the Democrats.”

In 2020, when Trump ran for re-election against Joe Biden, Coulter declined to endorse any candidate. She said Trump didn’t deliver on his promises (including the completion of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border) and suggested that the Republican party should move on from Trump himself, but carry forward his policies, urging “Trumpism without Trump.”

A year after Biden’s victory, Coulter told the New Republic of Trump: “I was well familiar with what a narcissistic, ridiculous, tacky, vulgar, arriviste this guy was. That I knew about. The one thing I underestimated, in fact, did not see at all is, I had no idea how abjectly stupid the man is.”

For the 2024 GOP presidential primary, Coulter endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

When a MAGA supporter (who hadn’t done his homework on Coulter) wrote on X this weekend: “Ann Coulter has been right about Trump in the past. I’d love to hear what he needs to do, in her opinion to help us take America back,” Coulter replied: “Maybe he could die?”

U.S. Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), a vocal opponent of Trump, replied: “I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue” — a reference to a recurring motif in the popular over-the-top parody movie Airplane!

I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue pic.twitter.com/4334uV8PZu — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) February 5, 2024

Note: The MAGA supporter who asked for Coulter’s thoughts has removed the post from their feed and insinuated that Coulter’s death wish was aimed at Biden. See below.