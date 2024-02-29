Ted Cruz Trolls Democratic Opponent Posing With AFL-CIO President

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R) is running for re-election — it would be his third term if he wins — against former NFL player and current U.S. Representative Colin Allred (D).

Allred recently shared photos from his Austin campaign office (see below) which he captioned: “Austin is ALL IN to fire Ted Cruz and it was so fun to thank these block walkers for their hard work today. Together we’re going to elect a Senator whose team is Texas.”

Allred gave a special thank you to Austin Councilman Zo Qadri (in green windbreaker) and Rick Levy, president of Texas AFL-CIO, a labor federation boasting 240,000 affiliated members, for stopping by.

Cruz replied to the post by noting how many people were in the photos with Allred: “Ten people….”

Note: In January, data from an Emerson College Polling revealed that the Republican incumbent was “locked in a statistical tie” with two Democratic challengers — Allred, and State Senator Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio.

In February, the Houston Chronicle reported that Allred is ahead of Gutierrez in the polls. And the University of Texas at Tyler Center for Opinion Research has Allred and Cruz in a dead-heat at the general election.

Note: The last time Cruz ran for re-election, in 2018, he defeated his Democratic opponent, Beto O’Rourke, by a margin just short of 215,000 votes, or 2.6 percent.