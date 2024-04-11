Fox News Reveals What Trump Is “Definitely Afraid Of”

Fox News The Five star Jessica Tarlov responded to former President Donald Trump calling President Joe Biden “a threat to Democracy” by categorizing the comment as “insanity, considering what Donald Trump and his band of lawyers tried to pull off in 2020.”

Tarlov reminded viewers that many of the lawyers Trump dispatched across the country to try to overturn the presidential election after Biden won have “pled out” and or are facing trials. On that list are Sidney Powell, John Eastman, who just got disbarred, and Rudy Giuliani who “is obviously not in a very good position.”

Tarlov added: Trump is “doing his darnedest to make sure he doesn’t have to show up in any of these courtrooms because he’s definitely afraid of what’s gonna happen there.”

When Tarlov’s co-star, Trump supporter Jeanine Piro claimed, “[Trump]’s not afraid of anything. I know him,” Tarlov replied: “I don’t know him but I don’t think that a man who doesn’t even want to sleep in a hotel bed wants to go to jail.”

pic.twitter.com/eVlyEdlh9L — Acyn (@Acyn) April 10, 2024

Tarlov is referring to Trump’s well-known preference for returning to his home base. While running for president in 2016, Reuters reported that “After nearly every rally, the billionaire real estate developer hops into one of his planes or helicopters and returns to New York so that he can sleep in his own bed in his marble-and-gold-furnished Trump Tower apartment in Manhattan.”