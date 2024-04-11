Trump Thanks Ex-Lawyer Serving 19 Years in Prison For Stealing Millions

Former President Donald Trump has tried repeatedly to delay his so-called “hush money” trial in New York without avail. Trump stands accused by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of “falsifying business records in order to conceal damaging information” involving Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels before and after the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s trial remains scheduled to begin on Monday, April 15.

From prison, disbarred lawyer Michael Avenatti, who once represented Daniels against Trump, wrote: “It is outrageous that Cohen and Daniels can do countless TV interviews, post on social, & make $$ on bogus documentaries – all by talking s$$$ about Trump – but he’s gagged and threatened with jail if he responds.”

Thank you to Michael Avenatti—for revealing the truth about two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:07 AM EST 04/10/24 pic.twitter.com/2xKj6h0sgG — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 10, 2024

[Notable distinction: Neither Cohen nor Daniels, witnesses for the prosecution, have verbally attacked members of the court or their family members, which is the conduct for which Trump was gagged.]

Trump replied to Avenatti’s message by thanking him. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee wrote: “Thank you Michael Avenatti for revealing the truth about two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!”

Avenatti has been in prison since February 2022. In June 2022, he received an additional 2.5 years for “cheating Stormy Daniels out of book proceeds,” and in December 2022, the former lawyer was sentenced to an additional 14 years “for stealing millions from clients, bringing his total sentence to 19 years without the possibility of parole.”

MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviewed Avenatti from prison this week, where the former lawyer for Stormy Daniels said that though the Bragg case has problems, including the reliability of Cohen as a witness, he believes Trump “will be convicted.”