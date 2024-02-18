Republicans Try to Ban Cold Beer at Convenience Stores

Two Republican Tennessee State Representatives, Ron Gant and Paul Rose, introduced a bill to prohibit a retailer with a beer permit from selling refrigerated or cold beer.

The bill, SB 2636, was introduced on Jan. 31 in the House and Senate and states that “a person or entity holding a beer permit issued under this chapter shall not sell refrigerated or cold beer at retail.”

According to local TV station WSMV, the bill “passed on first and second consideration in the Senate and has been referred to the Senate State and Local Government Committee.” If passed, it would take effect immediately.

The two GOP lawmakers have been involved with several bills related to alcohol.

Gant proposed HB 2386, which states: “A law enforcement officer may execute a search warrant for medical records or a test to determine the alcohol or drug content, or both, of a person’s blood anywhere in this state.” The act will take effect on July 1.

[Note: Gant was a victim in a drunk-driving crash in 2022, broke 14 bones and was hospitalized for weeks. “Is it such an inconvenience to only buy room temperature beer?” asked Rep. Gant. “And knowing that you’re doing that you are stopping bad actors from having easy access to cold beer.”]

Gant also proposed HB 2551 which allows a law enforcement officer, who is investigating a car accident resulting in the death of a person and suspects the driver was under the influence of alcohol, to “investigate whether the operator was served alcoholic beverages or beer at an establishment licensed to sell alcoholic beverages or beer for on-premises consumption.”

If a licensed establishment contributed to a driver being under the influence, the establishment would be “subject to suspension or revocation of its license for a period of not less than one year.” The act will take effect on July 1.

The Libertarian Party of Tennessee is mocking the new proposed bill on X by writing: “Legalize cold beer.”

Democratic Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones believes there are more pressing issues to address, including gun violence and racism. As seen below, a group of white supremacists yesterday marched in downtown Nashville, waving swastika flags.

