Megyn Kelly Praises Teen Boys Who Vandalized School Bathroom

In 2022, the Connecticut General Assembly passed new legislation requiring public schools to supply menstrual products (pads and tampons) in school restrooms serving students in grades 3 to 12. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, “The intention of the law is to address period poverty, meaning the struggle to purchase period products due to lack of income.”

All Connecticut public schools are now required to provide products “in ALL girls’ bathrooms, in ALL all-gender bathrooms, and in ONE boys’ bathroom per school.

When a tampon dispenser was installed in a boys’ bathroom in Brookfield High School, it was quickly torn down, presumably by students.

‘Libs of TikTok’ circulated the story on social media with a photo of the principal and an email he sent to the student body after the incident, which the principal described as “the most egregious instance of vandalism.”

Former FOX News host and GOP presidential debate moderator Megyn Kelly, who was accused of “opening the floor for candidates to openly attack transgender youth” during the GOP debate in December, responded by amplifying the Libs of TikTok story on X. Kelly wrote: “Good for these boys. They don’t want this in their private spaces, and they don’t want girls pretending to be boys there either.”

Good for these boys. They don’t want this in their private spaces, and they don’t want girls pretending to be boys there either. https://t.co/xxVCvJH2wo — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 1, 2024

Note: The Libs of TikTok post failed to fully quote the principal, Marc Balanda, who called the incident “the most egregious instance of vandalism and destruction of property in recent weeks,” and reported other forms of vandalism, including broken stall doors, soap dispensers being ripped off walls, and various items stuffed into toilets that also tend to happen only in boys bathrooms.

In the email, the principal concluded: “If you don’t understand something, do not resort to vandalism, ask for more information.” He added, “Use your words to start a dialogue rather than using your hands to destroy something.”