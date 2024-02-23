Governor Warns Trump Is Coming After Marriage Equality, “We Should Listen”

While American Conservative Union president Matt Schlapp faces allegations he sexually assaulted a man, the union’s influential Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference continues as scheduled. (Schlapp has denied the allegations.)

One of the CPAC keynote speakers, Daily Wire political pundit Michael J. Knowles, addressed the conservative “rules” of marriage and said: “They can’t really turn a couple of men or a couple of women or three men and a billy goat for that matter into a marriage. That’s just not what marriage is.”

Knowles added that marriage “is and always has been the union of a man and woman ordered toward the procreation and education of children. If you don’t like that, don’t blame me.” He laughed, “I didn’t set the rules. It wasn’t the mean old conservatives who did this. We did not invent marriage. Marriage is a natural institution. It just is what it is.”

[Note: The earliest recorded marriage dates back to ancient Mesopotamia, around 2350 BC. Marriage’s primary purpose then “was to bind women to men, and thus guarantee that a man’s children were truly his biological heirs. Through marriage, a woman became a man’s property.”]

The @GOP are telling us who they are. We should listen. https://t.co/lKVYolQqBG — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 23, 2024

Knowles added, “The left will slander us as hateful for observing this fact.”

The Biden-Harris HQ account is amplifying Knowles’ speech on X and captioned it: “Top Trump advocate at CPAC echoes MAGA’s Project 2025 plan to go after marriage equality during a second Trump term: Marriage is a man and a woman.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom, using a phrase Hillary Clinton often used while running against Trump in the 2016 presidential election replied: “The GOP are telling us who they are. We should listen.”