Speaker of the House “Drunk With Power” Says State Representative

by in Daily Edition | February 23, 2024

Cameron Sexton, Justin Jones

l-r: Cameron Sexton, photo: Wat2018, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons; Justin Jones, photo: TrentBenge, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Animosity between Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones (D-Nashville) — who gained national attention last year for being (temporarily) kicked out of his seat — and Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R) continued to escalate this week.

Sexton, who has been Speaker since 2019, led the effort to expel Jones — and fellow Democratic Reps. Justin J. Pearson (Memphis) and Gloria Johnson (Knoxville) — from the Tennessee House in April 2023. The three members were found to have “violated the chamber’s decorum rules by leading gun control protests on the House floor during a legislative session” — after six people were killed at the Covenant School mass shooting.

[Note: In a radio interview after the protests, Sexton compared the demonstration to an insurrection and compared it to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Note: No one was killed or injured, nor was anyone arrested at the protest.]

Yesterday, Jones was not allowed on the House floor. He reported (with photos below): “Speaker Sexton placed troopers outside his press conference, blocking me and the public from watching his briefing about the session.”

Jones added: “I have stayed to listen to his weekly comments to be informed of his deceptive narratives. He continues to prove he is drunk with power.”