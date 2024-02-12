GOP Governor Flames Trump, “This Is a Disgrace”

Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has endorsed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the 2024 GOP presidential primaries while the majority of GOP governors have lined up to support former President Donald Trump including Ron DeSantis of Florida, Joe Lombardo of Nevada, Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, among others.

Sununu has criticized Trump for years, but when the GOP frontrunner recently attacked Haley at a rally, asking where her husband has been on her campaign trail — Trump yelled “Where is her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He’s gone” — Sununu wrote: “This is a disgrace.”

This is a disgrace.



Major Haley is serving his country.



Donald Trump is again attacking and insulting military families.



The contrast couldn’t be more striking.

Republicans have a great choice in @NikkiHaley. She’ll be a President we are ALWAYS proud of. https://t.co/mf0drJhPgH — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) February 10, 2024

[Haley is married to Major Michael Haley of the South Carolina Army National Guard (above). Major Haley is currently serving an active duty deployment as a staff officer with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in the Horn of Africa.]

This is Nikki Haley husband his name is #MichaelHaley. He is serving our country overseas. He is a hero. Today Donald Trump attack this hero tonight. Thank you Michael Haley for your service to our country. pic.twitter.com/jvCbH8kg6D — Darrell "Take My Frustration To Ballot Box" West (@westdarrell1984) February 11, 2024

Sununu added: “Donald Trump is again attacking and insulting military families. The contrast couldn’t be more striking.”

Haley responded to Trump’s remarks: “Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.”

Donald Trump’s comments represent a pattern of disrespect to every military member who sacrifices for us and the families who sacrifice alongside them. pic.twitter.com/0T4pK1plEX — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 11, 2024

On Face the Nation the weekend, Haley added: “Donald Trump’s comments represent a pattern of disrespect to every military member who sacrifices for us and the families who sacrifice alongside them.”

Note: Trump’s attack on Haley’s “missing” spouse is especially tone deaf, critics say, as he has been criticized for the absence of his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, from his re-election campaign and his court room appearances.