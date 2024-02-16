GOP Candidate Shoots Joe Biden Photo With Rifle — “Target Practice”

Pat Harrigan, a self-described “Christian, husband, girl Dad, Green Beret, West Point grad, business owner” is running as a Republican for U.S. Congress in North Carolina.

Harrigan initially ran in the 14th Congressional District primary race against N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore but, in mid December, dropped the bid and switched his candidacy to the 10th Congressional District after incumbent Rep. Patrick McHenry announced he wouldn’t run for reelection.

[Note: In October, after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was ousted and McHenry was suggested as temporary House Speaker, Rep. Matt Gaetz famously shot down the “bad idea, just like Bud Light.”]

Harrigan defended the district switch by telling WCNC Charlotte: “We’ve always had a home on Lake Hickory. This is near and dear place to our heart. My daughters, their entire lives had been in school in Hickory. It’s where my wife and I go to church.” (Lake Hickory is in the 10th District.)

[Note: According to North Carolina law, candidates are not required to live in the congressional district they seek to represent.]

A Special Forces combat veteran and owner of a firearms manufacturing company, Harrigan says on his website that he “believes in the fundamental right of Constitutional carry, and rejects any attempt to impose red flags on those exercising their Second Amendment rights.”

Harrigan’s company, ZROdelta, manufactures handguns and semiautomatic assault-style rifles. Below is a photo of Harrigan at the SHOT gun show with Donald Trump, Jr. Harrigan wrote that the photo “is not an endorsement of my candidacy, it’s just a picture of two men…who crossed paths at the SHOT show.” (Note: In October, Harrigan endorsed Donald Trump for president.)

Harrigan demonstrated his sharp aim — both literally and figuratively– against his opponents in the campaign ad below.

In the video, Harrigan holds an opposition political mailer/flyer which features a photo of Harrigan side-by-side with President Joe Biden — it which reads “Pat Harrigan Is Just Like Joe Biden.” Harrigan then tosses the mailer in the air and shoots it down with a rifle. He proclaims: “So all these are good for? Target practice.”

Just like I took aim at the false mailers flooding your mailbox, I’m ready to target the real issues in DC.



As a Green Beret, I’m not just talking about defending America—I’ve lived it.



That’s why my agenda is clear:

– Deport illegal aliens

– Finish the border wall

– Outlaw… pic.twitter.com/bW4ffcZZN3 — Pat Harrigan (@PatHarriganNC) February 15, 2024

Harrigan wrote with the video: “Just like I took aim at the false mailers flooding your mailbox, I’m ready to target the real issues in DC. As a Green Beret, I’m not just talking about defending America—I’ve lived it.” He suggests that voters “join me in my fight to send more Green Berets and less lawyers to DC!”