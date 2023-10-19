Matt Gaetz Compares House Speaker Candidate to Bud Light, “Bad Idea”

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said he will not support temporarily giving Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) the power to advance legislation as Speaker of the House, even though Gaetz’s pick, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), agreed to it after losing two rounds of votes on the floor.

This afternoon, Jordan announced that he’s going in for another shot at getting the required 217 votes to become Speaker, and third in command after the President of the United States.

Outside the House, Gaetz said that he’s pleased the McHenry temporary solution is off the table: “The House needs a speaker, not a speaker light.”

Matt Gaetz says he won't support temporarily giving Patrick Mchenry the power to advance legislation:



"I was there to make the substantiative argument that speaker light is a bad idea, just like Bud Light." pic.twitter.com/twvAHIBXyN — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 19, 2023

Gaetz added about his work on the floor today: “I was there to make the substantive argument that speaker light is a bad idea, just like Bud Light.”

Gaetz says he doesn’t know why Republicans aren’t voting for Jordan or what their goals are. He asks rhetorically: “What are your goals? Other than recalcitrance.”