Fmr CIA Director Rages Against Trump Coverage, “What Are You Doing?”

C-SPAN provided live coverage of former President Donald Trump campaigning in Waterford Township, Michigan on Saturday. When the network promoted its coverage on X, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA) General Michael Hayden raged: “C-SPAN. What are you doing?”

[Note: The Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (C-SPAN) was created in 1979 by the cable television industry as a nonprofit public service. The commercial-free network is funded by its cable and satellite affiliates. It operates independently; the cable industry and the U.S. Congress have no control over its programming content.]

C-SPAN. What are you doing? https://t.co/YFvP01WT0O — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) February 18, 2024

Hayden sees the coverage of a Trump rally as free media for the campaign, something outside the bailiwick of a network which is known for its unedited coverage of proceedings of the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, and the White House.

While some agree with Hayden — “This should not be happening. Trump is not in office” — other commenters disagree and claim “it’s called freedom of the press, fair and balanced reporting, and addressing the interests of half the country.”

[Note: C-SPAN also covered President Biden’s campaign rally in Las Vegas on February 4.]

Hayden has been an active critic of Trump. In January, when Trump criticized NATO and claimed “if we ever needed their help let’s say we were attacked, I don’t believe they’d be there,” Hayden raged against Trump: “NATO came to our rescue after 9.11. You fool. You fool.”

Trump made the remarks at the Nevada Commit to Caucus Rally which was also covered live by C-SPAN. C-SPAN characterizes its own mission as being “to provide public access to the political process.”