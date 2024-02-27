Donald Trump Jr Claims Black Men Approach Him, Say He’s Their Hero

On his podcast Triggered last night, Donald Trump, Jr. — eldest son of the former president — spoke with conservative activist Scott Presler, co-founder of the LGBTQ coalition Gays for Trump.

Trump Jr. is boasting about the alleged Trump connection with marginalized groups like Presler’s who are not commonly thought to be part of the Trump/MAGA movement. The former President’s son also counts Black voters among the blocs where Trump has — he claims — wider-than-acknowledged appeal.

[NOTE: Running against Trump in 2020, Joe Biden received approximately 92% of the Black vote.]

Nonetheless, as seen in the video clip below, Trump Jr. tells Presler that while traveling across the country — he mentions he flies commercial — “I have seen and witnessed, now more than ever, ah, you know, the amount of African American men who have come up to me, literally like ‘hey man, you’re my hero.'”

Trump makes a facial expression signaling disbelief and adds: “And I’m like what, like really? I did not have that in my bingo card.”

Junior tonight: “Now more than ever, the amount of African-American men that have come up to me and are literally like, ‘Hey man, you’re my hero!’“ pic.twitter.com/XshqWTP5f3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 27, 2024

The podcaster’s father, candidate Trump, makes similar claims of a strong Black voter connection, albeit based on controversial suppositions: While campaigning in South Carolina, former President Trump claimed that Black people like him because he has faced discrimination in the legal system, which is something they can relate to. (Trump has also claimed that Blacks appreciate him for his mug shot.)

Trump said at the annual Black Conservative Federation event: “I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time, and a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against.”

He continued: “I’m being indicted for you, the American people. I’m being indicted for you, the Black population. I am being indicted for a lot of different groups by sick people, these are sick, sick people.”

Last week, an excited Trump booster on Fox (see below) asserted — with what many called condescension — that Trump’s launch of new $400 gold high top sneakers appealed directly to the Black community because “they love sneakers.”