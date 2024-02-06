Congressman Taunts Marjorie Taylor Greene After Bathroom Rumor, “You’re Better Than This”

Representative Jim McGovern (D-MA), the ranking member of the House Rules Committee, criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her legislative agenda which he described as “Revenge, retaliation and impeachment.”

As seen in the House video below, McGovern pointed out that Greene has introduced 20 pieces of legislation in this Congress and 10 of them are “to impeach or censure people she doesn’t like.” He added: “Are you guys kidding me? This is who’s dictating the House schedule? Someone who probably speaks at white supremacist rallies? Someone who promotes Holocaust deniers? Someone who compares Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler?”

McGovern: The clowns are running the circus. We’re wasting time on Marjorie Taylor Greene because she wants to impeach someone. Don’t get me started on her absurd censure resolution of Congresswoman Omar that she introduced because she doesn’t know how to use google translate pic.twitter.com/pirB8727vI — Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2024

Greene replied to McGovern: “Wow this is coming from the same guy who is well known to lay his suit jacket on the actual bathroom floor while spending a lot of time in the stall of the first floor bathroom of the Capitol. Eww. That’s probably when he comes up with all this” and added a pile of poop emoji.

No idea what you’re talking about… what are you doing in the men’s bathroom aren’t you late for a klan meeting? https://t.co/G9SkNa2GQa — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 6, 2024

McGovern replied: “No idea what you’re talking about… what are you doing in the men’s bathroom aren’t you late for a klan meeting?”

Some American voters are hoping the immaturity will eventually die down. As one replied to McGovern: “Jim, I understand MTG is as low hanging fruit gets. But you’re better than this.”