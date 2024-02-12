Biden Skewers Nikki Haley For Forgetting When 9/11 Happened

The Biden-Harris re-election campaign is amplifying a video clip which includes GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley addressing the importance of NATO allies in the wake of Donald Trump‘s denigration of the Western alliance. Haley said: “America needs to have friends. After September 10th, we need a lot of friends.”

Seconds after trying to question President Biden’s mental acuity, Haley claims that 9/11 happened on “September 10th” pic.twitter.com/9JRMlTXaYF — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 11, 2024

Biden-Harris HQ captioned the video: “Seconds after trying to question President Biden’s mental acuity, Haley claims that 9/11 happened on ‘September 10th.'”

The Biden campaign’s knock on Haley’s memory — especially poignant, perhaps, since the rallying cry after 9/11 was “Never Forget” — comes on the heels of Special Counsel Robert Hur‘s now famous report that featured a “gratuitous” description of the President as a “well-meaning, elderly man” with memory issues.

The Biden-Harris campaign has been firing back not just at Haley, but also at the GOP frontrunner Trump, who recently confused Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump also, after the Super Bowl, congratulated the State of Kansas (the Kansas City Chiefs — of Kansas City, Missouri — won the game).

The only GOP candidate not named Trump left running, Haley, the former South Carolina Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United States, is 52. She has been using her opponents’ advanced ages — and their respective moments of apparent memory mix-ups — as fuel for her campaign. (Biden is 81, Trump will turn 78 in June.)

Trump during his trial for sexual assault said he couldn’t remember when he got engaged or married to his current wife: I don’t know pic.twitter.com/Q9p3ArIQYd — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) February 10, 2024

As seen above on Face the Nation, Haley mentioned Biden and Trump and said: “We have to face the reality that when you get to those ages, you get diminished.”