George Santos Approached at Trump Rally, “You People Elected Fidel Castro’s Son”

CBC News Network, the Canadian English-language news channel owned by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, sent ‘Canada Tonight’ reporter Katie Simpson to Nashua, New Hampshire to report live from the GOP primary.

At a Trump event, Simpson stopped former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and asked if there needs to be a Northern border wall between the U.S. and Canada. Ramaswamy answered: “I think there needs to be border security on both borders but top priority is the Southern border.”

Simpson also stopped former Congressman George Santos (R-NY) at the event and asked him why he was there. Santos replied: “I support President Trump always have always will.”

When asked, “Does Donald Trump know that he has your endorsement?” Santos replied, “I was the first New Yorker to endorse him when I got elected.”

Note: Santos was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2023 and expelled by the House Ethics Committee in December 2023 after the filing of numerous federal criminal charges related to campaign expenses against him.

When Santos saw the CBC News clip — which was circulated by CBC News Network anchor Travis Dhanraj — Santos wrote: “Canadians really have low testosterone like this guy.”

Canadians really have low testosterone like this guy👇🏽



You people elected Fidel Castro’s son and you seem to have a lot of opinions about American Politics and political figures.



Go work on fixing the emasculation of Canadian men and then come talk to me. 💅🏼 https://t.co/cPZwoKXzJO — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) January 24, 2024

