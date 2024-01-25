Meghan McCain Warns “Cheeto Jesus” Trump Can’t Sustain GOP

Political commentator Meghan McCain launched her new podcast Citizen McCain and provided her “fresh hot take” on the 2024 GOP New Hampshire Primary, where former President Donald Trump won 176,118 votes and his one and only Republican contender Nikki Haley won 140,119 votes.

McCain — who has criticized both Trump and Haley — recently warned her Republican Party: “You will need swing voters and independents. There’s no way to get to the White House without them full stop,” and takes a jab at Trump and his iconic orangey complexion: “So good luck trashing anyone who isn’t bowing down every morning to dear leader, Cheeto Jesus.”

You will need swing voters and independents. There's no way to get to the White House without them full stop.



So good luck trashing anyone who isn't bowing down every morning to dear leader, Cheeto Jesus. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 24, 2024

McCain’s father, the late U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ), won the 2000 Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire, where he “swamped GOP front-runner George W. Bush with an outpouring of support from the Granite State’s independent voters.”

Happy New Hampshire primary day – 24 years ago he showed them how it’s done! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NakpzUjDde — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 23, 2024

Note: During the first episode of Citizen McCain, McCain also revealed a number of personal stories including “the most drunk I’ve ever been in my entire life was definitely the New Hampshire Primary of 2008,” and that she’s currently having her father’s cowboy boots dipped in bronze to put on display at her home.