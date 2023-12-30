Stevie Van Zandt Drops F-Bomb on Fan, “Stop Following Me”

Rock and roll guitarist Stevie Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven), who is a member of Bruce Springsteen‘s E Street Band, co-hosts an annual holiday fundraiser for the New York Police Department. This year, the 9th Annual Little Steven’s Policeman’s Ball honored “pro-Trump” radio personality Sid Rosenberg and former NHL Player Ron Duguay.

When photos (see below) of Van Zandt posing with Duguay and his girlfriend, MAGA loyalist and former Alaska governor and GOP 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, circulated on social media, Van Zandt faced criticism from his liberal leaning fans for socializing with Palin.

Van Zandt wrote on X: “The only requirement to walk into that room that I care about is supporting the NYPD. We honored Ron Duguay and he brought his girlfriend. And she was welcome. My priorities are Widows and Children and Children with Special Needs. That’s what matters that night. Not politics.”

Still, one anti-MAGA fan of Van Zandt’s replied: “Maybe we really do not know who you truly are. I am thinking you have been pretending to be a liberal and someone who supports human rights. But….not sure anymore.”

So stop following me and go fuck yourself! That way you can stop worrying about it and do something useful with your life. https://t.co/Cq5BKbo5Or — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) December 29, 2023

Van Zandt replied to the fan: “So stop following me and go f#$k yourself! That way you can stop worrying about it and do something useful with your life.”