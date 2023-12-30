Sofia Vergara Flaunts “Legs for Days” With Multi-Millionaire Friend

Former Modern Family star and America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara is flaunting her long lean legs in a form-fitting dress with her good friend Anastasia Soare, CEO of the cosmetics company Anastasia Beverly Hills.

In 2022, Forbes estimated Soare’s net worth at $660 million.

With the photo below, Vergara sent birthday wishes to the “Eyebrows Queen” who just turned 66. As is often the case when Vergara posts to her 32 million-plus followers, somebody shouts out “legs for days!”

The Romanian-born makeup mogul Soare is known for shaping the eyebrows of supermodels Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell and A-list celebrities including the Kardashians, and for launching her own beauty line of products, the aforementioned Anastasia Beverly Hills, which is available in retail stores across the globe.

When Vergara recently launched her own line of sun-care skin products, Toty (pronounced TOH-TEE), Soare supported her friend as seen in the promotional photos below.

Get ready to see more of Vergara: she stars in the upcoming Netflix mini-series Griselda based on the life of the late Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco who was known in Miami as the Cocaine Godmother during the 70s, 80s and 90s until she was assassinated in 2012.

Griselda premieres on January 25. Trailer above.