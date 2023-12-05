Speaker Mike Johnson Admits Blurring Faces of Jan 6 Rioters To Actively Impede DOJ Prosecutions

Law enforcement officers working to track down and bring to justice insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 are being painstakingly stymied in the execution of their duties by the newly elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

That assertion is not a wild accusation hurled at Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) by left wing radicals or even by the centrist in the Oval Office. Instead it is precisely what Johnson told reporters in explaining the “methodical” and “slow” process of doctoring and then releasing the video tapes from the attack.

Johnson: We have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ pic.twitter.com/pQ6fSlAp9W — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2023

Johnson said: “We have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ and to have other concerns and problems.”

Popular social media commentator AngryStaffer reacted to Speaker Johnson’s admission that the House of Representatives — the body that was under attack on January 6 — was now itself led by a man busy blurring faces of insurrectionists so they didn’t have “concerns and problems.”

AngryStaffer wrote: “The Speaker of the House is actively — and willingly — impeding justice. That’s the headline.”

In July, 30 months after the attack, a DOJ news release on the January 6 consequences reported that “more than 1,069 defendants have been charged in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia.”

The same release revealed that the Justice Department was still seeking the public’s help to identify some rioters: “Citizens from around the country have provided invaluable assistance in identifying individuals in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. The FBI continues to seek the public’s help in identifying approximately than 323 individuals believed to have committed violent acts on Capitol grounds.”

Speaker Johnson’s admission that he is working to obscure, rather than to reveal, the identities of insurrectionists is especially remarkable considering the above.