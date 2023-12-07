Roselyn Sanchez Flaunts Abs in Unbuttoned Crop Top, ‘Wallbanger’

Hollywood star Roselyn Sanchez is best known for her TV roles on Without a Trace (Elena Delgado), Devious Maids (Carmen Luna), and most recently the 2021 reboot of Fantasy Island (Elena Roarke), among others.

When not working on a TV set, Sanchez spends time with her husband, actor Eric Winter (The Rookie, Witches of East End, Days of Our Lives). As seen below, Sanchez flaunts her abs in an unbuttoned white collar crop top and black skirt as she and Winter celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary this Christmas season.

Fans of the power couple are going wild over the fun photos. As one replied: “You both look great!”

Get ready to see more of Sanchez: she’s been cast to star in the upcoming romcom Wallbanger, based on the romance novel of the same title by Alice Clayton.

Sanchez plays the protagonist, Caroline, a single interior designer in San Francisco who “moves into what seems like the perfect apartment only to be awakened nightly by her neighbor, the ‘wallbanger,’ sparking an unexpected, tension-filled connection.” Colin Ford (Under the Dome, We Bought a Zoo) and Ryan McPartlin (Chuck, L.A.’s Finest) co-star.

Note: Sanchez’s husband, Eric Winter, is reprising his role as LAPD officer Tim Bradford for the upcoming Season 6 of The Rookie which will premiere on February 20, 2024 on ABC, starring Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan (watch interview below).