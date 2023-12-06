‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley Flaunts Legs in Micro Mini Dress, Stilettos

English actress Simone Ashley is best known for her role as Kate in the Netflix series Bridgerton, Olivia in Sex Education, and as Indira in the recently released The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey as the titular character.

When not acting, Ashley is often modeling and turning heads. As seen below, at Royal Albert Hall, she strikes a pose for British Vogue. She’s flaunting her long lean legs in a tiny white floral applique halter mini dress with a plunging neckline and two cutouts at the waist (by Valentino) with a pair of pointed toe stilettos.

When celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray shared the stunning photos below, she quoted the fashion designer behind that micro mini dress, Pierpaolo Piccioli: “We have to keep women’s freedom to express themselves, to express their bodies in a very free way.”

It’s not the only provocative white dress Ashley modeled for the shoot with photographer Pip Bourdillon. Ashley reports that the photos below, of her in a couture Tamara Ralph dress, were taken on the street where “the pearls reflected so beautifully in the golden hour.”

Get ready to see more of Ashley soon: Season 3 of Bridgerton is expected in early 2024.