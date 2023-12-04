Gavin Newsom Amplifies Fox News Pundit On Health Care Problems, “She’s Right”

California Governor Gavin Newsom borrowed his recent critique of the GOP from a usually GOP-friendly voice this week, quoting the longtime Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall in calling Republicans empty-handed and empty-headed when it comes to alternative health care options.

Currently there are tens of millions of Americans enrolled in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act — AKA Obamacare — but Marshall says even if it were just a thousand people, taking health care away is “stupid.”

Fox News Contributor: The @GOP have no plan when it comes to healthcare. It is "unwise" and "immoral."



She's right.pic.twitter.com/wxWWSzveSs — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 4, 2023

Republicans, Marshall says, “always want to point to Democrats and say ‘this isn’t working’ but they never have a plan that says ‘our plan is this and this is the plan that would work.'”

Newsom shared the segment above with his 2+ million followers and commented: “She’s right.” Marshall calls the stripping away of health care — as multiple Republicans, including GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, have vowed to do — “unwise” and also questions the morality of such a move.

Trump claimed in a recent social media post that he was again “seriously looking at alternatives” to Obamacare, after failing to scuttle it during his four years in the White House. But whatever plans Trump says he is looking at remain unmentioned by any GOP politician, as Marshall indicates.

The Biden campaign responded to Trump’s suggestion of alternatives to the popular ACA, issuing a statement that read, in part:

“40 million people – more than 1 in 10 Americans – have health insurance today because of the Affordable Care Act and Donald Trump just said he would try to rip it away if he returns to power. He was one vote away from getting it done when he was president – and we should take him at his word that he’ll try to do it again.” Biden-Harris Campaign

Ammar Moussa of the Biden campaign shared a post from Vanity Fair essentially agreeing with Marshall’s assertion also. “Don’t ask for details” on the GOP’s alternative plan is the gist.