Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump and trustee and executive vice president of his father’s business, the Trump Organization, addressed the press gathered outside the Manhattan courtroom where the presumptive GOP presidential nominee faces 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Eric Trump described his father as “the toughest person I’ve ever met in my entire life, for having the backbone and fortitude to go through this whole mess as uncomfortable as it’s been… in that freezing cold courtroom.” The younger Trump notes that his father is “an inspiration to me every day.”

[Note: Donald Trump’s appearance in court was compulsory, though his son’s description seems to portray his attendance at trial as a brave choice.]

Political commentator ‘Jay in Kyiv‘ — an American correspondent in war-torn Ukraine — responded mockingly to Eric Trump’s speech: “In a tale of suffering and hardship not seen since Paris Hilton so brutally received almond milk instead of soy milk in her Starbucks Grande Latte, Trump’s idiot son inspires us all with how he endured ‘that freezing cold court room’.”

Hotel heiress and socialite Paris Hilton, who has known Donald Trump since she was “a little girl” said she voted for him in the 2016 presidential election but in her 2023 memoir, Paris: The Memoir, confessed that she “pretended to vote for Trump” and didn’t vote at all.

Despite Paris’s confession, the two hotelier families continue to work together. In November, Hilton’s LXR Hotels & Resorts announced that it is renovating and rebranding the Trump International Hotel in Waikiki, Hawaii. The Waikiki hotel is one of several properties to ditch the Trump Hotels brand since Donald Trump first took the political stage, as reported by Bloomberg.

Note: In 2003, Donald Trump said on The Howard Stern Show: “I’ve known Paris Hilton from the time she’s 12, her parents are friends of mine, and the first time I saw her she walked into the room and I said, ‘Who the hell is that?’” He added, “I hate what happened with that sex tape, but it only made her hotter.”