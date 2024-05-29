Former White House Attorney Expects Guilty Trump Verdict, “Despite My View”

Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb, who managed matters related to FBI Director Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections, said Tuesday that he believes former President Donald Trump will likely be found guilty in his criminal trial in Manhattan this week.

Note: The presumptive GOP presidential nominee faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents to illegally cover up hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Cobb told Semafor: “I expect a ‘GUILTY’ verdict, but only because the jury instructions as urged by the [district attorney] and adopted by the judge, over strenuous and well-founded defense objections, virtually require conviction.”

Today in @semafor Principals "one good text" with Ty Cobb on Trump trial pic.twitter.com/GjjwLSUoyN — Morgan Chalfant (@mchalfant16) May 28, 2024

“I reach this legal conclusion because of my long expertise as a federal prosecutor and white-collar defense lawyer,” he added, “my reference for the rule of law, and despite my view that Trump remains the greatest threat to Democracy in our nation’s history.”

Cobb, who has called Trump “a disaster for the Republican Party,” said he expects no more than four days of deliberation in the “hush money” case. If convicted, Trump could face as much as four years in prison.

Cobb spoke with NPR recently (audio below) about his former boss being on trial, a situation Cobb characterized as “part of the continuing tragedy that is Trump for America. I think it would be another sad milestone in the recent history of the degradation of the presidency and sad choices that the country has made and is presented with in terms of leadership these days.”