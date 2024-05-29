Ex-Trump Lawyer Settles, Not “Out of Anger Toward My Former Client”

Jenna Ellis, the 39-year-old former attorney for former President Donald Trump who pleaded guilty in October to one count of aiding and abetting false statements in the Georgia 2020 presidential election interference case, agreed to have her law license suspended for three years.

A settlement (People v. Jenna Lynn Ellis) between Ellis and Colorado’s Attorney Regulation Counsel was approved by the Colorado Supreme Court’s Presiding Disciplinary Judge, Byron M. Large, on Tuesday. Her suspension will take effect on July 2.

[Note: The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, Trump, and 17 others were indicted for engaging in an unlawful conspiracy to keep him in power. The accused include lawyer John Eastman, who was recently disbarred/suspended from practicing law after California State Bar Court Judge Yvette Roland decided Eastman “fail[ed] to demonstrate that he no longer presents a threat to the public.” Rudy Giuliani and Kenneth Chesebro have also had their licenses suspended.]

According to Ellis’s settlement, while disbarment is the “presumptive sanction for her misconduct” (she made “misrepresentations on national television and on Twitter regarding the 2020 presidential election”), her “criminal culpability” was due to her actions as an “accessory,” not a principal.

Jenna Ellis admits it herself: it was a coup from the start. Trump knew he lost, yet he still tried his hardest to illegally maintain power. pic.twitter.com/8EBMwxIDEG — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 14, 2023

The settlement also noted that Ellis “expressed remorse and has recognized the harm caused by her misconduct … and has taken significant, concrete steps to mitigate the harm her misconduct has caused.”

In a letter dated May 22, Ellis wrote: “I do not do this as a political calculation, out of anger toward my former client, or for any other ways some may try to undermine or discredit my statement here, which is simply this: I am choosing to take responsibility for my actions and my association with the harm caused to this nation by the post-election activities of 2020 on behalf of then-President Donald Trump.”