Nikki Haley Autographs Israeli Missile, “Finish Them!” With Heart

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who recently announced that she will vote for the presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, in the upcoming election, recently traveled to Israel. (Note: Haley’s Trump support shocked many of her followers, who had continued to vote for her in primaries in significant numbers even after she dropped out of the race, since she had declared that Donald Trump is “unfit” to serve as President .)

In Israel, as seen in the photos below, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations wore a bulletproof vest as she crouched down to autograph a missile. She wrote with a white marker: “Finish them! American [hearts] Israel. Always Nikki Haley.”

Nikki Haley is in Israel right now signing bombs saying "Finish Them!"….totally normal for an insane person pic.twitter.com/5LSc72WYWb — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 28, 2024

Former Human Rights Watch executive director (1993-2022) Kenneth Roth responded to the photo: “Nikki Haley shows who she is. As Israeli bombardment has killed far more Palestinian civilians than combatants, she signs a bomb, ‘Finish them.’ Why not just sign, ‘I favor Israeli war crimes.'”

While in Israel, Haley was asked if she will work with the Trump administration if he is re-elected. She said: “The last thing I want to do is come to Israel and talk about American politics.”

Just days after Donald Trump said Nikki Haley would be on his "team in some form,” the former UN Ambassador gave her response.



"It's not personal for me, this is about America."



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/oYd5VbwbT3 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 27, 2024

Haley continued: “The one flaw of Republicans and Democrats in America is that they’re not telling Americans why they should care about Israel.” She also claimed: “Americans are smart. When you give them the information, when you tell them why they need to care, they do.”