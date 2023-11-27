Supreme Court Justice’s Son Mocks Elizabeth Warren’s Outrage

The late Justice Antonin Scalia — appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan and serving on the Court from 1986 until his death in 2016 — was the father of nine children including Christopher Scalia, a senior fellow at the conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where his father was also a fellow.

[NOTE: Justice Scalia was known for his originalist approach to interpreting the U.S. Constitution. He believed in interpreting the Constitution as it was understood by its framers at the time it was written and ratified, rather than interpreting it based on evolving societal values or modern interpretations.]

Christopher Scalia, like his father a proponent of Originalism, knows that — though it is addressed in two state constitutions — there is no mention of monopolies in the U.S. Constitution.

If you give Big Sandwich an inch, it takes a footlong.✊ https://t.co/j9hMeFew7x — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) November 26, 2023

Armed with this knowledge and a bag of sarcasm, Scalia recently took aim at U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). When the Senator complained: “We don’t need another private equity deal that could lead to higher food prices for consumers. The FTC is right to investigate whether the purchase of SUBWAY by the same firm that owns Jimmy Johns and McAlisters Deli creates a sandwich shop monopoly,” Scalia replied with snark/mockery: “If you give Big Sandwich an inch, it takes a footlong” with a raised fist emoji.

Note: In 2017, Warren wrote: “When Justice Antonin Scalia died, giant corporations and their right-wing buddies spent millions of dollars to keep the Supreme Court seat open so Donald Trump could appoint a replacement. Judge Neil Gorsuch has a long, detailed record that shows he cares more about corporations than women, workers, consumers, and families in Massachusetts and across the country.”

Above is a photo of Warren on the steps of the Supreme Court where she delivered one million petition signatures calling on Senators to fight back against corporate control of the Court and oppose Judge Gorsuch, who was later sworn in as a Justice.