Kari Lake Rages Against Senator “Lying To Our Faces”

MAGA adherent Kari Lake — the former TV anchorwoman — is running against Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego for the Arizona Senate seat of incumbent Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who won the seat in 2019 as a Democrat and became an Independent in December 2022. (Sinema has not yet announced if she’s running for re-election.)

Lake claims she’s “running against two Democrats” in The Grand Canyon State who “both hurt Arizona so I don’t have many nice things to say about either.” Lake has labeled Gallego “a radical leftist” and has accused Sinema of voting “left of Bernie Sanders” while saying the Senator “lies to our faces about being an independent.”

I'm running against two Democrats



They've both hurt Arizona so I don't have many nice things to say about either



At least @RubenGallego has the courtesy to admit he's a radical leftist@kyrstensinema votes left of Bernie Sanders & lies to our faces about being an independent pic.twitter.com/gh0scX1stq — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 28, 2023

When Sinema announced that she had registered as an Independent, she wrote: “I work proudly with senators in both parties who have similarly rejected political extremes and forged consensus, helping drain some of the poison from today’s politics.”

Note: Sinema is currently promoting her passed bipartisan infrastructure bill — which fulfills Indian Water Rights Settlements for Tribes across Arizona — which she negotiated with Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio and Democrat Senator Mark Kelly, also of Arizona.

According to veteran Republican political consultant Chuck Coughlin, in order for Lake to win the Senate seat in 2024 she’d have to “expand her base voter” and “walk back her dumbest stuff, give Independents and unaffiliated voters a chance to reconsider her.”

If Sinema does run for re-election, Coughlin points out that “She (Lake) can get 34% to 38% of the vote.” Coughlin added: “Thirty-eight is her ceiling though in a competitive three-way race that could be enough.”