U.S. Senator, 76, and Wife, 74, Dress as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for Halloween

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) and his wife of 54 years, Ann Romney, dressed up like NFL Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his new girlfriend, mega pop star Taylor Swift, for Halloween this year.

Senator Romney, 74, (in a Kelce Chiefs jersey) captioned the photo (below): “It’s a love story, baby, just say yes!” which is a lyric from Swift’s 2008 single, Love Story.

His youthful looking 74-year-old wife is wearing a cheerleader costume similar to the one worn by Swift in her 2014 ‘Shake It Off’ video.

It’s not the first time Romney has revealed his Halloween spirit. In 2021, he made headlines when he dressed as the famous fictional American football coach managing a British soccer team, Ted Lasso, who’s portrayed on the eponymous show by actor Jason Sudeikis.

Honored to lead today's Bipawtisan Howl-o-ween Dog Parade 🐶! And praying for a speedy recovery for my friend, @SenThomTillis. https://t.co/ttQfLjQAkh — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) October 31, 2023

When fellow Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) had to call in sick today (he has COVID) as leader of the ‘Bipawtisan Howl-o-ween’ Dog Parade, Tillis knew exactly who to call to take his place.