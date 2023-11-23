James Comer Admits Polls Are Driving Biden Investigation

Rep. James Comer justified the credibility of his investigation into the so-called “Biden crime family” in a Fox News interview by citing his House Oversight Committee’s publication of “four bank memorandums” and having given “countless press conferences” and “I don’t know how many interviews,” implying that appearing for interviews on conservative media outlets like Fox and Newsmax confers legitimacy on the proceedings.

Comer says he expects people to respect his subpoenas because he’s part of a legitimate committee that holds a lot of press conferences and he has done countless cable news interviews pic.twitter.com/McegxJ2I06 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 23, 2023

But even as evidence against Biden remains in short supply — Comer says the investigation has turned up “many smoking guns” but no bullets or victims — Comer professes a confidence that the investigation will result in something more than innuendo.

(Democratic strategists — and the White House — recognize that innuendo may represent a sufficient end goal, with the GOP casting enough doubt on the President’s honesty to keep swing voters who might support Biden away from the polls.)

In another segment, Comer admits the polls are driving his push. The Congressman says that while people in the mainstream media, in need of evidence to report, haven’t given his investigation the attention he says it deserves, nevertheless “poll after poll comes out,” Comer says, “that shows that the American people are keeping up with this investigation.”

Chairman of the Oversight Committee James Comer citing polling on President Biden as a metric for measuring the effectiveness of his investigation pic.twitter.com/BWycHwvQNn — Acyn (@Acyn) November 23, 2023

Whether the people are “keeping up” with it because of the “countless” press conferences or because it’s easy to keep up with — since little new has been produced — Comer doesn’t say. But clearly, as he states, the press conferences and interviews he is giving create attention which is reflected in polls asking whether people are aware of the investigation.

It’s not the first time Comer has said that polls are crucial to his investigation, even if the alleged criminal activities he purports have been perpetrated should be decided on fact-finding, not public opinion. Perhaps tipping his hand on the GOP innuendo strategy, Comer bragged in May that his investigation was partly responsible for a dip in Biden’s poll numbers and a rise in Donald Trump’s poll numbers.