Marjorie Taylor Greene, Triggered By Trump, Rages GOP “Sucks”

Speaking with Donald Trump Jr. on his “Triggered” podcast, U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had harsh words for the current state of the Grand Old Party. Greene, who has was ousted from the ultra conservative House Freedom Caucus this summer, told Trump: “Our party sucks. I totally feel that way, and guess what? The voters feel that way and that means we’re in trouble.” It was a moment when Trump Jr.’s production — “Triggered” — lived up to its name.

Greene, whose policy positions and numerous impeachment measures (she wants to impeach President Joe Biden and HMS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, for starters) place her squarely in the far right of her party, believes that right wing rabble rousers who ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy still don’t go far enough.

At Biden-Harris HQ, the social media response team of the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign, Greene’s excoriation of her own party was presented as a campaign ad for Democrats, with the account sharing Greene’s Trump talk without adding context, only featuring her quote.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: The Republican Party sucks pic.twitter.com/BOP0dOd2D1 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 22, 2023

It’s the second time in recent weeks that the Biden campaign found its advertising materials in the frustrations and public raging of a far right conservative.

Texas Congressman Chip Roy, a founding member of the Freedom Caucus that helped show Greene the exit, railed against the ineptitude of his party’s legislative record in Congress, asking his colleagues in a rant to tell him about “one thing” they’ve accomplished. Biden-Harris swiftly shared Roy’s rage.

He has a point… https://t.co/0c0UrYMeXd — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) November 15, 2023

The infighting between Roy and Greene, who on policy aren’t particularly far apart (that’s why she was in the Freedom Caucus to begin with), represents an ongoing and seemingly unmendable schism in the GOP, which Greene asserts is in “trouble” with voters.

You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib.



You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted. https://t.co/OIgUvndXek — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

The Biden account has also been using other Republicans — most frequently former President Donald Trump — in its messaging. In Trump’s case they have been showing the former President not lighting his party on fire like Greene and Roy but claiming credit for abolishing Roe v. Wade, which Democrats believe is a losing position — especially given how abortion restrictions have failed at the ballot box in states.

Here is a compilation of Trump taking credit for ending Roe v. Wade, calling for a national abortion ban, saying women must be “punished” for abortion, and taking credit for extreme 6-week bans pic.twitter.com/pareK3F8oj — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) November 19, 2023

The campaign is also sharing moments on the campaign trail when Trump makes mistakes or confuses his facts, an antidote — they hope — to accusations that Biden is too old and lacks the mental acuity to continue as Commander-in-Chief.