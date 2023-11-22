Jenna Ellis, one of Donald Trump‘s 2020 re-election campaign lawyers who was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in the Georgia presidential election interference case, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aiding and abetting false statements in writing, allegedly in an attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election which Joe Biden won.

Since her proffer statement (her interview with the district attorney’s office, see above) were published by ABC News, the 39-year-old Democrat-turned-Republican has been critical of Trump and his MAGA loyalists on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Today, Ellis wrote: “So many tweets on this platform from MAGA have absolutely zero basis in fact or reality.”

Ellis occasionally engages with trolls on X who are leaving comments including: “said the convicted traitor.”

Ellis replied: “This is a great example. I haven’t been convicted of anything. That’s false.”

Ellis is now a supporter of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he runs against Trump for the GOP presidential nomination.

Meanwhile, Trump is talking about hookers and golden showers and telling the RNC to cancel debates and coronate him king of the GOP. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 22, 2023

The Atlantic writer and “Never Trump” conservative political scientist Tom Nichols has encouraged Ellis to “take one more step.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, the former U.S. Naval War College professor Nichols wrote in The Federalist: “I think Hillary Clinton is one of the worst human beings in American politics,” and yet “If forced into a choice between Clinton and Trump, I will prefer Hillary Clinton. The future of the entire conservative movement is at stake, and a Clinton victory over Trump might be the only hope of saving it.”