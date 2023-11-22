Top Trump Advisor Details Plan To “Deport Any Alien Aged 14 or Older Without Due Process”

Stephen Miller, former White House senior advisor for policy and director of speechwriting for President Donald Trump (he reportedly wrote Trump’s controversial January 6 rally remarks), is presenting domestic policies that Trump says he will enforce if elected again in 2024.

As heard in the audio clip below, Miller says Trump would invoke a law from the 1700s (“on the books from the John Adams administration”), which “allows you to deport any alien aged 14 or older without due process, if there’s a declared state of incursion, a predatory incursion or an invasion from that country.”

Stephen Miller says Trump will invoke a law from the 1700s to mass deport migrants, including minors, without any due process: “This is an extremely powerful tool” pic.twitter.com/wzD0NzesST — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 21, 2023

Miller adds: “So this is an extremely powerful tool that waives due process and so that would be an additional authority you’d be able to use to expedite these removals.”

When the Biden-Harris X account shared the audio clip, and wrote: “Stephen Miller says Trump will invoke a law from the 1700s to mass deport migrants, including minors, without any due process: ‘This is an extremely powerful tool,'” Miller replied: “Wait till you find out what year the Constitution was ratified.”

Wait till you find out what year the Constitution was ratified. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 22, 2023

Note: Written in 1787, ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789, the United States Constitution does not specifically mention immigration, though it does address related subjects like naturalization of citizens. Miller’s snarky point, of course, is that the bedrock of all U.S. law predates the Adams administration.